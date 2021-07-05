Bryan PD: 3 officers injured responding to illegal firework activity, 10 arrested so far

BRYAN, TX — The Bryan Police Department is reporting several of its officers were injured this holiday weekend.

On July 4, Bryan PD responded to multiple calls regarding community safety concerns near East Martin Luther King Street.

According to their press release, local residents had submitted several complaints about illegal firework activity, including people:

shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by

shooting fireworks at other people

lighting fireworks in the middle of the road

Alongside, minimal visibility due to the extreme smoke in the area due to the continuous fireworks.

According to Bryan PD, as their officers arrived at various calls, they were met with people shooting fireworks at them and their patrol cars.

"It was apparent that this was a dangerous situation for all citizens in the area." Bryan PD noted in a press release.

Bryan police said around 8:47 P.M., their officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Denise Drive due to “more than 60 people shooting fireworks at each other” and someone standing in the middle of the roadway shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by.

Bryan PD said these calls lasted well past midnight, resulting in more than 15 officers responding to the area.

According to Bryan PD, one officer sustained minor burns to their face from fireworks, one officer had someone spit in their face, and one officer sustained multiple lacerations when a subject attempted to fight them during an arrest.

The following ten people have been arrested:

Robert Lockett, a 35-year-old Male, of Galinda Park, Texas was arrested for multiple warrants and Possession of Fireworks.

Darrius Ellison, a 43-year-old Male, of Bryan, Texas was arrested for a warrant and Possession of Fireworks.

Jamarcus Howard, an 18-year-old Male, of Huntsville, Texas was arrested for Possession of Fireworks.

Sedria Fielder, a 22-year-old Female, of Bryan, Texas was arrested for Assault Public Servant, and Possession of Fireworks.

Jasteven Craft, an 18-year-old Male, of Bryan, Texas was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Fireworks.

Bobby Johnson, a 57-year-old Male, of Bryan, Texas was arrested for Interference with Public Duties.

Tonishia Nelson, a 34-year-old Female, of Bryan, Texas was arrested for Assault Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Interference with Public Duties.

Crystal Stringfellow, a 19-year-old Female, of Somerville, Texas was arrested for Interference with Public Duties.

Emond Taylor, an 18-year-old Female, of Bryan, Texas was arrested for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Fireworks.

A juvenile, of Bryan, Texas was also arrested for Harassment of Public Servant, Obstruction or Retaliation, Resisting Arrest, and Resisting Transport.

Bryan Police Department Administration is currently in the process of reviewing body camera footage of these incidents.

