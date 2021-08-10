Bryan Municipal Court Judge placed on paid administrative leave pending review

BRYAN, TEXAS — A Presiding Judge of Bryan Municipal Court has been placed on administrative leave, according to a statement released from the City of Bryan.

Albert Navarro, who has held said position since 2015, is currently on paid leave pending review of an undisclosed incident.

Navarro has served as an attorney for over a decade across Brazos, with four years serving as a prosecutor for the City of Bryan. In June of 2010, he was appointed as an Associate Judge for the Municipal Court in Bryan until he was sworn in as presiding judge on June 1, 2015.

KRHD 25 News reached out to the City of Bryan and received the following statement:

Judge Navarro has not been terminated. On Friday, August 6, he was placed on Paid Administrative Leave pending review of an incident. At this time, it would not be appropriate for the city to comment further regarding a personnel matter.

“LIKE” 25 NEWS KRHD ON FACEBOOK FOR ALL THE LATEST BRAZOS VALLEY STORIES!”