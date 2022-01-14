Bryan man sentenced to 40 years after sexually groping victim

BRYAN, Texas — A Texas man was sentenced Thursday to 40 years in prison after he sexually groped a woman.

Erick Pratt, 49, of Bryan forced his way into the home of a total stranger while she was at home caring for three children all under the age of one, according to Brazos County District Attorney Jessica Ensue.

The victim's mother had run for help after Pratt tried forcing her out of her home, said Ensue. Upon leaving, Pratt entered the home a second time and sexually groped her 29-year-old daughter.

Pratt was found by authorities walking away from the scene, non-compliant and appearing to be intoxicated.

“Every member of our community can feel safe and secure in their own home when they turn off their lights or tuck their kids in tonight," said Maritza Sifuentez-Chavarria & Monica Mendoza, assistant district attorneys in a statement.

"Erick Pratt will not have an opportunity to prey on any of us because of the judge and jury’s work, today.”

Pratt was charged in 2019 and pleaded guilty on Thursday, agreeing to the sentence.