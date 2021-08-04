Bryan ISD adopts streamlined language in new district documents

BRYAN, TEXAS — Bryan ISD has officially adopted several changes to their 2021-2022 Student Code of Conduct and Student Handbook.

On Aug 2, their Board of Trustees approved changing pronouns in the district's documents from he or she, to nouns.

Superintendent Christie Whitbeck stated during the Monday meeting, that this move was to create a 'manual type of languge'. Adding, that while she understands concerns from the community; this move is about schools and the readability of their guidelines.

Going forward, the district also plans on utilizing the word 'student', in their attempts to cut back on using pronouns. Alongside these changes, the school board also approved high school students being allowed to have 'unnatural hair colors'. However, this new rule will only apply to high school students.

Regarding middle school students, they will now be allowed to wear athletic shorts, an allowance that was once only given to high school students.

Finally, the school board approved new grading guidelines for social studies and redefining the district's definition of bullying.

