Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition aims to keep drivers safe

BRAZOS COUNTY, Texas — Speed continues to be the number one factor in roadway crashes here in Texas.

One local organization is working with Texas courts to decrease traffic-related incidents in and around Brazos County.

Program Manager Cindy Kovar with the Brazos Valley Injury Prevention Coalition is continuing their initiative throughout the state to get drivers to slow down on roadways in the Brazos Valley and Central Texas.

“We are going to be all over the state doing programs, not only for schools but civic groups, senior centers and with all different types of people," Kovar said.

"We are funded by TxDOT, so all of our programmings comes at no charge to the public.”

Brazos County Precinct 1 Justice of The Peace, Judge Kenny Elliott said it’s a reminder for drivers to be mindful of others on the road to save lives and prevent an expensive visit to his courtroom.

“I have nearly 40 years of being a police officer before I came to be a justice of the peace. I’ve seen hundreds of fatalities," Judge Elliott said.

"In the last few years, we have noticed that increase in speed for mainly teenagers in their early 20s going 100 plus on the road.”

Elliott says fines for speeding can range anywhere from $200 to $500 dollars, affecting insurance, and potentially losing your driver’s license for repeat offenders.