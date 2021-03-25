Brazos Valley Community Action Agency to receive $9,284,375 to fight COVID-19

COLLEGE STATION, TX — On March 25, the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) announced the Brazos Valley Community Action Agency will receive $9,284,375 as part of the American Rescue Plan; these funds are to support COVID-19 vaccinations and services for local vulnerable populations.

According to their news release, these funds will be awarded at the beginning of April by the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Reportedly, health centers will also be able to use the funds to deliver needed preventive and primary health care services to those at higher risk for COVID-19; and expand health centers’ operational capacity during the pandemic and beyond, including modifying and improving physical infrastructure and adding mobile units.

“Every American should have the security of knowing they have access to quality, affordable health care, especially as we face a pandemic that has exposed the disparities facing rural, minority, and lower-income communities,” said HHS Secretary Xavier Becerra. “The Biden Administration is committed to getting help to those who need it most, and the communities hit hardest by COVID-19 will benefit from these critical investments.”

As detailed in their news release, HRSA-funded centers serve 1 in 5 people living in rural communities, and 1 in 11 people nationwide.

More than 91% of health center patients are individuals or families living at or below 200% of the Federal Poverty Guidelines, and nearly 63% are racial or ethnic minorities.

