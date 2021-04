Brazos County residents who had property damage due to the February winter storm are eligible for FEMA financial assistance.

FEMA alerted local officials that registration for reimbursement ends at midnight on April 20, 2021.

Claims already in the system will be processed but no new applications will be accepted after that date.

Applications can be found online. For residents without computer access, or in need of assistance, can call 1-800-621-3362.