Brazos County Judge Duane Peters tests positive for COVID-19

BRYAN, Texas — Brazos County Judge Duane Peters tested positive for COVID-19.

As of Thursday, he is quarantining at home.

According to his office, Peters is experiencing mild symptoms. He expects to return to work as soon as the quarantine period ends

Peters said he is not vaccinated.

“In consultation with my doctor, I made the personal decision not to receive the vaccine for COVID-19," said Peters. "I stand by that decision, and respect each individual’s right to make that choice based on their own medical histories and beliefs.”

