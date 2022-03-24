Brazos County deputies led on high speed pursuit following traffic stop

Brazos County deputies attempting to serve an arrest warrant were led on a high-speed pursuit in which two deputies were transported to the hospital.

The Brazos County Sheriff's Office said 26-year-old Roy Edward Arevalo Jr. fled from deputies in his car and struck another vehicle as he left the parking lot. This began the pursuit in which Arevalo Jr. would strike a second vehicle, before coming to a stop shortly afterward.

"Mr. Arevalo Jr. was taken into custody and has been charged with Evading with a vehicle, 2 charges of failure to render aid, driving while license invalid with previous convictions, as well as a Bryan Municipal warrant," said the sheriff's office.

During the pursuit, a deputy with the Brazos County Sheriff’s Office and a trooper with Texas DPS were involved in a collision while responding from a separate location.

"The two individuals struck in their vehicle by the suspect had no injuries," said the sheriff's office. "The Deputy was transported to the hospital as a precaution, but had no injuries. The Trooper was transported to the hospital for minor injuries."