Blue Bell Ice Cream debuts brand new limited-edition flavor this May!

BRENHAM, TX — Well, some 'sweet' times are definitely ahead as we make our way into summer this year!

Blue Bell Ice Cream has just announced a brand new flavor called Chocolate Sheet Cake. A milk chocolate ice cream, the delicious treat has chopped pecans, chocolate icing swirling,and you guessed it... real chocolate sheet cake pieces!

The new flavor will be available in half gallons and pints for a limited time.

To learn more about this Texas inspired treat, click here.

