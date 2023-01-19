BCS Together needs beds

BCS Together has only been in the area for three years and in 2022, it served over a thousand Brazos Valley children.

With its increase in growth and outreach in the community, KRHD Reporter, Rachel Widder tells us more about their current need for beds.

Jenny Closner is the Careportal Manager for the local non-profit. She said the Careportal app and community partners help ensure the transition from foster to homes is smooth, safe, and full of support.

"It's just an app that CPS case workers can put requests into and then churches can meet those requests directly to the family.

so, it's a really beautiful thing, last year our churches met over 175 requests," Closner said.

Dennis Davidson is a volunteer and says his church will typically deliver two to four beds each month to families in need.

"It's very rewarding to us to get to know them and in most cases, try to find out how we can serve the in other ways.

They love on us to be on honest, they love on us when we come to see them. They hug us, talk to us, and are really excited about the bed covering, the pillows, and the blankets that we give them," Davidson said.

He said there are several ways you can help by donating your time, money, or bed supplies.

"We had a significant rush on beds over the Thanksgiving to Christmas timeframe and that inventory is gone.

We have some piece mail things. We're missing mattresses, bedframes, and we really need to focus on replenishing that inventory," he said.

Davidson said most of these kids are on the floor, on air mattresses, or all on one bed.

Closner said the non-profit provides several items, but there is something special about being able to provide beds to beds to these families.

"Beds are uniquely important because they provide so much safety and dignity to the children and at BCS Together we really care that all of our clients are treated with dignity.

Being able to get up off the floor and have your own bed, that's for you, is a really important part of all that," she said.

If you would like to donate a bed, the BCS Together Closet is open Monday through Friday from 9AM to 4PM. You can also find a full list of items you can donate on its Amazon Wishlist.