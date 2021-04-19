Local 'American Idol' contestant arrested for burglary of habitation

ROCKDALE, TX — A local American Idol contestant was arrested by Rockdale Police after he allegedly broke into a house and struck the victim's face when he was denied entry.

Cecil Ray Baker, 20, has been charged with burglary of habitation. Baker competed in season 19 of American Idol.

According to arrest records, a Rockdale police officer responded to the victim's call on April 14.

The Rockdale officer found the victim with swelling and redness on her left cheek where Baker allegedly struck her.

The victim told police Baker had attempted to enter through the back after being denied entry to see her child that he believes to be his.

Police said the victim reported being palm heel struck in the face after telling Baker to leave several times.

According to the probable cause statement, the victim is allegedly Baker's ex-girlfriend.

Baker was arrested on April 17 for burglary of habitation and released the same day after posting $15,000 bond.

Baker notably competed on season 19 of American Idol where he advanced to the Top 24 before being eliminated in the Top 16.

