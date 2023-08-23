Aggie football exhibit to open at the Bush Presidential Library and Museum

COLLEGE STATION — Texas A&M football has shaped traditions, forged camaraderie for generations of fans, and embodied a spirit that even presidents of the United States embraced, especially George H.W. Bush.

From its humble beginnings in the 1890's, Aggie football has been a driving force for the university, the region, and the state. A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told… A Century of Aggie Football explores the development of Texas A&M University’s football program, and its important role to Texas A&M’s vibrant history. It also provides a glimpse of why President Bush loved Aggieland and what it truly means to be a part of the 12th Man.

Using original artifacts, as well as historical photographs, documents, and audiovisual materials, A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told… creates an immersive experience in which visitors get an up-close look at the team’s history, from its first official football game in 1894, through the era of Coach Jimbo Fisher. Designed and developed by the Bush Library & Museum team, the exhibit highlights significant accomplishments, important coaches, and notable players, as well as the unique traditions and celebrations Aggies have known and loved for a century and counting.

A Spirit Can Ne’er Be Told…A Century of Aggie Football will be on exhibit in the Ansary Gallery of American History from August 28, 2023, until April 28, 2024.

More information about the exhibit can be found here.