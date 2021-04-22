Aggie alumni take charge exploring Mars on future missions

COLLEGE STATION, TX — Earlier this month NASA launched the first-ever powered aircraft flight on another planet.

Well, NASA's helicopter Ingenuity and the Mars rover named perseverance, have local ties to the Aggie community.

Aggie alumni Keri Bean and Chist Salvo have been involved with the helicopter.

And three more Aggie alum have worked on the perseverance rover, including current A&M scientist, Michael Tice.

"Being part of this team is letting me look at completely new rocks that nobody has ever seen before and spend time thinking about problems on a planet that's like ours a bit but has had a very different history and so each day I get up and look at new images and see new results it's really fantastic." shared Michael Tice, associate research scientist Texas A&M College of Geosciences.

Ingenuity's flight is a major milestone that opens up new opportunities for exploring Mars on future missions.

