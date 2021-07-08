A Brazos County program is helping tackle food insecurity for low-income families

BRYAN, TX — A local program is helping low-income families save money and eat better.

The Better Living for Texans program is giving the tools to community members to save money while changing their eating habits.

”It is giving our community ownership of their eating habits and of living healthy lives while also giving them the tools and knowledge they need to support that,” Said Katie Zender, the Better Living for Texans Extension Agent

This program is part of the Texas A&M Agrilife Extension. It welcomes individuals who are currently receiving SNAP benefits.

According to Feeding America, in 2019 Brazos County saw 74% of the population below the SNAP threshold.

Courses teaching community members how to save money at the grocery store, cooking, and gardening are administered by agents like Katie Zender.

”Our goal is to give our participants the tools they need to make healthier decisions and live healthier lives," added Zender. "We teach everything from how to choose the right garden and soil to how to cook the vegetables that you grow,”

Zender began leading the program this January and shared things have just begun picking up. She recently had 30 graduates come out of her program and expects to see four more courses take place this month.

