1 dead, 1 hospitalized after major crash in College Station: Police

(Source: Raycom Media)
Posted at 6:08 AM, Feb 23, 2023
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — One person is dead after a late-night crash in College Station, police said.

Around 12:24 a.m. Thursday, officers responded to the 3100 Block of Harvey Road, between Veterans Park and Associates Avenue on reports of a major crash, according to the College Station Police Department.

Police said they located a 2-vehicle crash and one driver was found deceased.

Police said a second victim was located and transported to a local hospital.

An investigation into this incident remains active and ongoing.

