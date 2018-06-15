Road project expected to increase safety on Waco highway

The Texas Department of Transportation is upgrading a portion of State Highway 6 in McLennan County to increase safety. (Source: KXXV)

Crews are in the process of leveling up the roadway and applying additional asphalt overlay to the northbound lanes from Riesel north to SH 164.

There have been several accidents in that portion of the highway when it has rained because the road becomes slippery. The upgrades are expected to increase traction.

The $720,000 project is expected to be completed next month.

