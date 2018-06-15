Vote for which restaurants you want to see in Central Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Vote for which restaurants you want to see in Central Texas

There are many Texas and national restaurants that aren't around in Central Texas. 

Vote for which restaurants you'd love to see open up in the area!

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly