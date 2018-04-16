UMHB self-reports NCAA rule violations and suspends football head coach Pete Fredenburg

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Monday that it had self-reported NCAA rule violations and suspended football head coach Pete Fredenburg.

The university said that it self-reported rule violations where two football student-athletes received extra benefits.

The violations, major by NCAA rule definitions according to UMHB, were not intended "to violate or circumvent the rules." The university suspended Fredenburg for three months without pay and for the first three games of the 2018 football season. Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon is expected to serve as interim head coach.

“I’ve spent my entire career as a football coach investing in kids,” said Coach Fredenburg in a release. “In this instance, I unintentionally broke an NCAA rule. I regret this and I accept responsibility.”

Possible other violations outside of the football program are being reviewed by the NCAA. The university said it is fully cooperating with the NCAA.

“UMHB is committed to upholding both the spirit and letter of NCAA rules, and we will use this as a learning opportunity,” said Randy O’Rear, President. “The university will continue its tradition of excellence and hold itself to the highest standards of compliance and integrity.”

Fredenburg was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame early April 2018.

