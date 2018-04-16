UMHB self-reports NCAA rule violations and suspends football hea - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

UMHB self-reports NCAA rule violations and suspends football head coach Pete Fredenburg

BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Monday that it had self-reported NCAA rule violations and suspended football head coach Pete Fredenburg. 

The university said that it self-reported rule violations where two football student-athletes received extra benefits. 

The violations, major by NCAA rule definitions according to UMHB, were not intended "to violate or circumvent the rules." The university suspended Fredenburg for three months without pay and for the first three games of the 2018 football season. Defensive coordinator Larry Harmon is expected to serve as interim head coach. 

“I’ve spent my entire career as a football coach investing in kids,” said Coach Fredenburg in a release. “In this instance, I unintentionally broke an NCAA rule.  I regret this and I accept responsibility.”

Possible other violations outside of the football program are being reviewed by the NCAA. The university said it is fully cooperating with the NCAA. 

“UMHB is committed to upholding both the spirit and letter of NCAA rules, and we will use this as a learning opportunity,” said Randy O’Rear, President. “The university will continue its tradition of excellence and hold itself to the highest standards of compliance and integrity.”

Fredenburg was inducted into the Texas Sports Hall of Fame early April 2018. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • SportsMore>>

  • Highlassies Golf holding steady in Golfstat rankings

    Highlassies Golf holding steady in Golfstat rankings

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:32 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:32:19 GMT
    The McLennan Community College women's golf team continues to rank first in the region and third nationally in the latest Golfstat rankings. Nationally, Daytona State (Florida) continues to hold down the top spot followed by Seminole State (Florida) in second. Western Texas, a Region V opponent for the Highlassies, and Tyler (Texas) sit in fourth and fifth, respectively. The Highlassies will compete in the NJCAA Women’s National Championship May 14-17 at Longbow Golf Club in M...More >>
    The McLennan Community College women's golf team continues to rank first in the region and third nationally in the latest Golfstat rankings. Nationally, Daytona State (Florida) continues to hold down the top spot followed by Seminole State (Florida) in second. Western Texas, a Region V opponent for the Highlassies, and Tyler (Texas) sit in fourth and fifth, respectively. The Highlassies will compete in the NJCAA Women’s National Championship May 14-17 at Longbow Golf Club in M...More >>

  • UMHB self-reports NCAA rule violations and suspends football head coach Pete Fredenburg

    UMHB self-reports NCAA rule violations and suspends football head coach Pete Fredenburg

    Monday, April 16 2018 6:29 PM EDT2018-04-16 22:29:50 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Monday that it had self-reported NCAA rule violations and suspended football head coach Pete Fredenburg. 

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor announced Monday that it had self-reported NCAA rule violations and suspended football head coach Pete Fredenburg. 

    More >>

  • The Latest: Women's runner-up in Boston a previous unknown

    The Latest: Women's runner-up in Boston a previous unknown

    Monday, April 16 2018 8:21 AM EDT2018-04-16 12:21:04 GMT
    Monday, April 16 2018 5:50 PM EDT2018-04-16 21:50:19 GMT
    (AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.(AP Photo/Mary Schwalm). Cherry Scanzaroli, of Hopedale, Mass., holds a rainbow umbrella as she waits to cheer on runners at the start of the 122nd running of the Boston Marathon in Hopkinton, Mass., Monday, April 16, 2018.
    Runners are arriving in Hopkinton and trying to stay dry as they await the start of the Boston Marathon.More >>
    Runners are arriving in Hopkinton and trying to stay dry as they await the start of the Boston Marathon.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly