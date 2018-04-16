Police believe game warden ran red light, causing 3-vehicle crash

Police say a game warden was involved in a three-vehicle crash on Waco Drive before 1:20 p.m.

The crash happened on Waco Drive and 15th street. From the preliminary investigation, officials say it appears the game warden ran the red light as he was heading west on Waco Drive.

At this point, officers have not spoken with the game warden yet as he is being checked out by paramedics.

All those involved in the accident sustained minor injuries.

