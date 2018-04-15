Road shut down due to accident - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Road shut down due to accident

By Mayra Monroy, Digital Content Producer
ROBERTSON COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Drivers are being rerouted after a vehicle accident in Robertson County Sunday evening. 

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said that northbound Highway 6 at FM 1373 was shut down due an accident. 

The accident happened near Bremond. 

At 8 p.m, RCSO said that FM 1373 at Lehoski Road was also shut down. 

No other information was released. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.  

