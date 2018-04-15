Road shut down due to accident

Drivers are being rerouted after a vehicle accident in Robertson County Sunday evening.

The Robertson County Sheriff's Office said that northbound Highway 6 at FM 1373 was shut down due an accident.

The accident happened near Bremond.

At 8 p.m, RCSO said that FM 1373 at Lehoski Road was also shut down.

No other information was released.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.