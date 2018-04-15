Road shut down due to accident

Starbucks' CEO says he wants to apologize personally to the black men arrested at one of his Philadelphia stores, prompting accusations of racism on social media.More >>
The death of a man in a small Alaska town has forced into the open decades-old allegations of sexual abuse against a former school superintendent.More >>
"A perfectly executed strike," Trump tweeted after U.S., French and British warplanes and ships launched more than 100 missiles nearly unopposed by Syrian air defenses. "Could not have had a better result. Mission Accomplished!"More >>
Former FBI Director James Comey answered "possibly" when asked if the president was attempting to obstruct justice when he encouraged him to close the investigation into former White House national security adviser Michael Flynn.More >>
Boston is marking the fifth anniversary of the deadly Boston Marathon bombings with solemn remembrances and charitable acts.More >>
