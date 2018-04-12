Power restored to elementary school after semi hits utility pole

An 18-wheeler ran into a utility pole outside of Kendrick Elementary School, causing the school to lose power on Thursday afternoon.

Oncor and Waco ISD Police were on campus to assess the situation.

Waco ISD said the students were already done with STAAR testing.

There were no injuries in the accident. The district said parents are welcome to pick up students early, but dismissal will take place as normal at 2:15 p.m.

Power was restored to the school just after 9 p.m. Thursday.

Two days ago, Waco firefighters responded to a small fire at the same elementary school. A small portable classroom sustained significant damage from the flames.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.