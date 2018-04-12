Power restored to elementary school after semi hits utility pole

Violent crime declined for the first time in three cycles in the first half of 2017, according to preliminary FBI data released on Thursday.More >>
The company that publishes the National Enquirer paid a former doorman at one of Donald Trump's New York skyscrapers $30,000 during the presidential campaign for a tip about Trump it never ran.More >>
Pompeo's chief goal Thursday is to convince senators that he intends to strengthen the State Department and re-establish its relevance as a major player in national security policy.More >>
