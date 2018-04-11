Firefighters respond to fire at elementary school

On Tuesday evening, Waco firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the area near Kendrick Elementary before 10:20 p.m.

According to the Waco Fire Department, the small fire started in a small portable classroom, which sustained significant damage.

Nine units and 24 firefighters responded to the fire, after the first crews reported seeing heavy smoke in the back of the school.

"It was fortunate the time of day it happened because there were no children in the building. The school was shut down for the day. No injuries. No firefighters injuries," Waco Fire Department Batallion Chief Chris Pechacek said.

Pechacek said he thought the fire started in the ceiling of the portable building.

Waco ISD officials said classes will go on as normal on Wednesday morning.

