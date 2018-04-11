Firefighters respond to fire at elementary school - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Firefighters respond to fire at elementary school

(Source: Raycom Media) (Source: Raycom Media)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

On Tuesday evening, Waco firefighters responded to reports of smoke in the area near Kendrick Elementary before 10:20 p.m.

According to the Waco Fire Department, the small fire started in a small portable classroom, which sustained significant damage.

Nine units and 24 firefighters responded to the fire, after the first crews reported seeing heavy smoke in the back of the school. 

"It was fortunate the time of day it happened because there were no children in the building. The school was shut down for the day. No injuries. No firefighters injuries,"  Waco Fire Department Batallion Chief Chris Pechacek said.

Pechacek said he thought the fire started in the ceiling of the portable building.

Waco ISD officials said classes will go on as normal on Wednesday morning.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • Texas News Minute

    Texas News Minute

    Thursday, June 8 2017 12:45 PM EDT2017-06-08 16:45:17 GMT
    The latest Texas news from The Associated PressMore >>
    The latest Texas news from The Associated Press.More >>

  • Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

    Girl, 8, calls 911 to save herself, brother kidnapped in carjacking

    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:35:37 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:35 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:35:37 GMT
    Malaih Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)Malaih Cole, 8, bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border. (Source: KFMB/CNN)

    The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.

    More >>

    The little girl bravely confronted the suspect, as the woman drove the two kids toward the Mexican border.

    More >>

  • Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Is Facebook really changing? Or just trimming its data haul?

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 2:30 AM EDT2018-04-10 06:30:15 GMT
    Wednesday, April 11 2018 1:26 AM EDT2018-04-11 05:26:25 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...(AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File). FILE - In this March 26, 2018, file photo, a man poses for photos in front of a computer showing Facebook ad preferences pages in San Francisco. Lost amid a flurry of Facebook announcements about privacy settings and data ac...

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>

    It's not clear how much Facebook can shift from using data to sell ads without undermining its profitability.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly