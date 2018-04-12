You will only understand these memes if you are obsessed with Texas...

In every Texan's life, there comes a time where they venture into a new state. Whether it is a permanent move or a vacation, we all go through the same seven steps of grief.

You might find yourself asking:

1. Where is the Whataburger? (And if there is one, why doesn't it taste as good as back home.)

2. What is this? Tacos are not corn shells with lettuce and cheese.

3. BBQ is not pork. Where is the brisket?

4. KO. LACH. ES.

5. Did you just call a sopapilla a donut?

6. Who in their right mind would say 75 degrees is hot?

7. Seriously, where is the H-E-B?

If you are one of the 90 percent of Texans who is obsessed with Texas (we don't claim the other 10 percent), we have discovered the perfect Twitter account to follow. Texas Humor embodies our infatuation with our state, and a simple retweet can let all of your Twitter follows who aren't from Texas know what they are missing out on.

Time to turn this roller rink into a two-step. pic.twitter.com/j2Gj0COHTQ — Texas Humor (@TexasHumor) April 12, 2018

In fact, you can take this quiz to find out which Texas Humor meme you are.

REMEMBER THE ALAMO.

