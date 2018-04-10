MCC Highlassies jump five spots in softball poll

The McLennan Highlassies softball squad leaped five spots to No. 15 in this week’s NJCAA Division I Softball Poll with 60 points.

Chipola (Florida) and Florida SouthWestern State continue to hold the top two spots with 200 and 190 points, respectively. McLennan’s conference and regional rival, Temple moved into third this week with 180. Tyler (Texas) is fourth with 160 points, and Butler (Kansas) rounds out the top five with 150 points.

Howard (Texas), in ninth with 120 points, is the only other Texas school in the rankings.

The Highlanders have an overall record of 22-3 and are leading the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings with a 18-2 record. McLennan travels to Weatherford tomorrow for a 1 p.m. conference doubleheader.