MCC Highlassies jump five spots in softball poll - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

MCC Highlassies jump five spots in softball poll

By Micah Fleet, Sports Anchor
Connect
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan Highlassies softball squad leaped five spots to No. 15 in this week’s NJCAA Division I Softball Poll with 60 points.

Chipola (Florida) and Florida SouthWestern State continue to hold the top two spots with 200 and 190 points, respectively. McLennan’s conference and regional rival, Temple moved into third this week with 180. Tyler (Texas) is fourth with 160 points, and Butler (Kansas) rounds out the top five with 150 points.

Howard (Texas), in ninth with 120 points, is the only other Texas school in the rankings.

The Highlanders have an overall record of 22-3 and are leading the North Texas Junior College Athletic Conference standings with a 18-2 record. McLennan travels to Weatherford tomorrow for a 1 p.m. conference doubleheader.

  • SportsMore>>

  • Rangers fall to Angels

    Rangers fall to Angels

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:46 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:46:35 GMT

    Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons each homered, Albert Pujols had two more hits in his push to 3,000 and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-1 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

    Mike Trout and Andrelton Simmons each homered, Albert Pujols had two more hits in his push to 3,000 and the Los Angeles Angels beat the Texas Rangers 11-1 on Tuesday night.

    More >>

  • Baylor softball run rules McNeese State

    Baylor softball run rules McNeese State

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:19 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:19:18 GMT

    No. 16/17 Baylor softball (25-9, 3-3 Big 12) had a strong showing in the opening game of a two-game midweek set with McNeese State (27-14, 10-5 Southland), running away with a 10-2 (6) win over the Cowgirls on Tuesday evening at Getterman Stadium.

    More >>

    No. 16/17 Baylor softball (25-9, 3-3 Big 12) had a strong showing in the opening game of a two-game midweek set with McNeese State (27-14, 10-5 Southland), running away with a 10-2 (6) win over the Cowgirls on Tuesday evening at Getterman Stadium.

    More >>

  • UMHB baseball falls to Howard Payne

    UMHB baseball falls to Howard Payne

    Tuesday, April 10 2018 11:18 PM EDT2018-04-11 03:18:23 GMT

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team rallied from a pair of deficits, but could never take the lead as the Cru fell to Howard Payne 4-3 in a non-conference game Tuesday in Brownwood.

    More >>

    The University of Mary Hardin-Baylor baseball team rallied from a pair of deficits, but could never take the lead as the Cru fell to Howard Payne 4-3 in a non-conference game Tuesday in Brownwood.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly