Traffic alert: Interstate 35 in Temple will close for overnight roadwork Thursday

Drivers should seek alternate routes Thursday night and Friday morning as crews place new pavement on Interstate 35.

The City of Temple said that the close is expected to happen on southbound I-35 between N. Loop 363 and Spur 290. Pavement will be placed for the mainlanes and shoulders north of Spur 290.

Traffic will exit at Exit 303 and reenter south of the US 290 Intersection.

The road will be closed from Thursday, April 12 at 7 p.m. until Friday morning at 7 a.m.

