Former teacher arrested for human trafficking

By Taylor Corbett, Digital Content Manager
Jarred James (Source: McLennan County Jail) Jarred James (Source: McLennan County Jail)
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

A former teacher was arrested for human trafficking on Monday by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office. 

Jarred James is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. James was also arrested in January during a prostitution sting

According to the complaint, James was seen on video pulling a woman's pants down. During the video, the woman attempts to back away, and then he picks her up and throws her face down on the bed. 

James was a teacher at Rosebud-Lott Middle School in 2016.

