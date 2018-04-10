Former teacher arrested for human trafficking

A former teacher was arrested for human trafficking on Monday by the McLennan County Sheriff's Office.

Jarred James is being held at the McLennan County Jail on a $10,000 bond. James was also arrested in January during a prostitution sting.

According to the complaint, James was seen on video pulling a woman's pants down. During the video, the woman attempts to back away, and then he picks her up and throws her face down on the bed.

James was a teacher at Rosebud-Lott Middle School in 2016.

