Sheriff: Man arrested in prostitution sting wanted to have sex w - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Sheriff: Man arrested in prostitution sting wanted to have sex with child

ADVERTISEMENT
Bookmark and Share
(Source: KXXV) (Source: KXXV)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County. 

According to officials, 47 men have been arrested. 

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said that one of the men arrested was an undocumented immigrant who had requested to have sex with a child and drove from San Antonio to do so. Another suspect is a teacher at Rosebud-Lott Middle School.

The arrested were: 

  • Willie Bryant
  • Timothy Lynn Calverley
  • Efren Covarrubias Guzman
  • Adan Alonso Ramirez
  • Dante Slaughter
  • Sherwin Womack
  • Willy Lopez
  • Jamie Martinez
  • Silvano Calixto Escobar
  • Anthony Strong (STILL WANTED)
  • Jose Alberto Castillo Rios
  • Aaron Brown
  • Adan Ceniceros
  • Adeoyin Oke
  • Alan Jones
  • Albaro Lara
  • Brad Wilson
  • Brandon Penn
  • Brian Cales
  • Carlos Lino
  • Charles Blanchard
  • Christopher Clark
  • Cory Bland
  • Cresencio Galicia
  • Daniel Cota
  • David Caraballo
  • David Hawkins
  • Douglas Arvey
  • Eleuterio Villafranco
  • Evan Fiattor
  • Frank Jimenez
  • George Foley
  • James Greenman
  • Jarred Hobbs
  • Jarred James
  • Jarvis Langston
  • Jeffrey Cummings
  • Jose Rios
  • Jose Mancha III
  • Jose Montelongo
  • Jose Zendejas
  • Leonard Joiner
  • Luis Trejo
  • Mark Harless
  • Michael Simien
  • Mohammed Gazawi
  • Paul Hall
  • Timothy Bullins
  • Timothy Ware
  • Zachary Hill

Willy Lopez, a Waco police officer, is on administrative leave pending investigation

The sheriff's "John Suppression Initiative" is twice a year. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly