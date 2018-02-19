Sheriff: Man arrested in prostitution sting wanted to have sex with child

Several individuals have been arrested in a prostitution sting in McLennan County.

According to officials, 47 men have been arrested.

Sheriff Parnell McNamara said that one of the men arrested was an undocumented immigrant who had requested to have sex with a child and drove from San Antonio to do so. Another suspect is a teacher at Rosebud-Lott Middle School.

The arrested were:

Willie Bryant

Timothy Lynn Calverley

Efren Covarrubias Guzman

Adan Alonso Ramirez

Dante Slaughter

Sherwin Womack

Willy Lopez

Jamie Martinez

Silvano Calixto Escobar

Anthony Strong (STILL WANTED)

Jose Alberto Castillo Rios

Aaron Brown

Adan Ceniceros

Adeoyin Oke

Alan Jones

Albaro Lara

Brad Wilson

Brandon Penn

Brian Cales

Carlos Lino

Charles Blanchard

Christopher Clark

Cory Bland

Cresencio Galicia

Daniel Cota

David Caraballo

David Hawkins

Douglas Arvey

Eleuterio Villafranco

Evan Fiattor

Frank Jimenez

George Foley

James Greenman

Jarred Hobbs

Jarred James

Jarvis Langston

Jeffrey Cummings

Jose Rios

Jose Mancha III

Jose Montelongo

Jose Zendejas

Leonard Joiner

Luis Trejo

Mark Harless

Michael Simien

Mohammed Gazawi

Paul Hall

Timothy Bullins

Timothy Ware

Zachary Hill

Willy Lopez, a Waco police officer, is on administrative leave pending investigation.

The sheriff's "John Suppression Initiative" is twice a year.

