No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 4 Oregon - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 4 Oregon

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (8-0) completed its perfect regular season by taking down the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-3), 286.750-284.285, on Sunday evening at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Bears and Ducks went back and forth in the first half. The Bears took the compulsory event, 38.85-38.70, and the acro event, but the Ducks came back and won the pyramid event, allowing Oregon to hold the 97.95-97.85 halftime lead.

Oregon started the second half out strong, winning the toss event, 29.70-29.55, and tumbling event, 56.475-56.350. The Bears found themselves down by 0.375 going into the final event. The Bears won the team event, 103.00-100.16, securing the 286.750-284.285 victory.

  • SportsMore>>

  • No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 4 Oregon

    No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 4 Oregon

    Monday, April 9 2018 12:18 AM EDT2018-04-09 04:18:07 GMT
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (8-0) completed its perfect regular season by taking down the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-3), 286.750-284.285, on Sunday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Bears and Ducks went back and forth in the first half. The Bears took the compulsory event, 38.85-38.70, and the acro event, but the Ducks came back and won the pyramid event, allowing Oregon to hold the 97.95-97.85 halftime lead. ...More >>
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (8-0) completed its perfect regular season by taking down the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-3), 286.750-284.285, on Sunday evening at Matthew Knight Arena. The Bears and Ducks went back and forth in the first half. The Bears took the compulsory event, 38.85-38.70, and the acro event, but the Ducks came back and won the pyramid event, allowing Oregon to hold the 97.95-97.85 halftime lead. ...More >>

  • No. 1 Baylor A&T Finishes Regular Season at No. 4 Oregon

    No. 1 Baylor A&T Finishes Regular Season at No. 4 Oregon

    Friday, April 6 2018 4:41 PM EDT2018-04-06 20:41:28 GMT
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will look to finish off their perfect regular season against the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on the Pac-12 Network at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Sunday’s meet marks the second time the Bears (7-0) have faced the Ducks this season. In their previous meeting, the Bears defeated Oregon 284.725-280.830 at home. BU also has victories over Alderson-...More >>
    The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team will look to finish off their perfect regular season against the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-2) on Sunday at 7 p.m. CT on the Pac-12 Network at Matthew Knight Arena in Eugene, Oregon. Sunday’s meet marks the second time the Bears (7-0) have faced the Ducks this season. In their previous meeting, the Bears defeated Oregon 284.725-280.830 at home. BU also has victories over Alderson-...More >>

  • Patrick Reed holds off heavy pressure from Spieth, Fowler to win Masters championship

    Patrick Reed holds off heavy pressure from Spieth, Fowler to win Masters championship

    Sunday, April 8 2018 6:03 PM EDT2018-04-08 22:03:35 GMT
    Sunday, April 8 2018 7:40 PM EDT2018-04-08 23:40:15 GMT

    Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.

    More >>

    Patrick Reed shot just 1-under on Sunday but managed to claim his first green jacket.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly