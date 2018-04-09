No. 1 Baylor A&T Wins at No. 4 Oregon

The top-ranked and three-time defending national champion Baylor acrobatics & tumbling team (8-0) completed its perfect regular season by taking down the fourth-ranked Oregon Ducks (4-3), 286.750-284.285, on Sunday evening at Matthew Knight Arena.

The Bears and Ducks went back and forth in the first half. The Bears took the compulsory event, 38.85-38.70, and the acro event, but the Ducks came back and won the pyramid event, allowing Oregon to hold the 97.95-97.85 halftime lead.

Oregon started the second half out strong, winning the toss event, 29.70-29.55, and tumbling event, 56.475-56.350. The Bears found themselves down by 0.375 going into the final event. The Bears won the team event, 103.00-100.16, securing the 286.750-284.285 victory.