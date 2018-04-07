Two people injured in vehicle accident near Riesel - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Two people injured in vehicle accident near Riesel

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Authorities are investigating a crash that happened Saturday morning near the McLennan and Falls county line.

The crash happened around 9:15 a.m. on Hwy 6 and CR 118 near Riesel. 

One vehicle rolled over and a person was trapped. 

The Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Marlin Volunteer Fire Department were on scene. 

Two people were injured. They both had broken legs.  

