Humane Society of Central Texas asking people to adopt to make space for seized malnourished dogs

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
The Humane Society of Central Texas posted on their Facebook page that they will need more space for the incoming dogs that were seized after being found malnourished by the McLennan County's Sheriff's Office

The humane society said that any pet that is spayed or neutered will be sponsored for free to adopt. 

