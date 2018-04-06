Sheriff's office seizing malnourished horses, dogs

The McLennan County Sheriff's office is conducting an animal seizure at 1125 S. Agnes Wills Rd.

They have seized 7 malnourished horses and 13 dogs.

The sheriff's office said that the animals will be looked over by a vet. Waco Animal Control will be taking the dogs off the property.

"We don't tolerate people mistreating these animals," Sheriff McNamara said.

