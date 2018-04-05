Sailors volunteer at The Shepherd's Heart food pantry in Waco

The extra sets of hands were greatly appreciated since the pantry typically serves 500 to 600 families each week. (Source: KXXV)

Nearly two dozen sailors volunteered their time at The Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry in Waco on April 5.

A line of people were waiting to get inside the pantry since it's only open on Thursdays from 12 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The extra sets of hands were greatly appreciated since the pantry typically serves 500 to 600 families each week.

"I'm honored because I'm a veteran and I think it's just wonderful that they want to be here to serve because we have a tremendous opportunity to serve here," said Robert Gager, executive director for The Shepherd's Heart. "We've got a poverty rate in our community that's very high, it's 30 percent."

Petty Ofc. Third Class Haley Goad is happy to be lending a hand in The Lone Star State. She's originally from Midlothian, Texas and now serves on the USS Nimitz.

"It feels good to be surrounded by fellow Navy, especially out here in Waco, really close to home. It's good to see family and work with fellow sailors," said Petty Ofc. Third Class Haley Goad.

The sailors helped bag groceries for three hours.

