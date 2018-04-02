Waco Navy Week Events

April 2nd Navy Week events

STEM at University High School 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

April 3rd Navy Week events

STEM at University High School 8:30 a.m. - 3:45 p.m.

Meeting with Mclennan County Commissioners and Proclamation 9:15 a.m.- 10:00 p.m.

Media Availability at TSTC Aerospace Center 1:15 p.m. - 1:45 p.m.

City Council Meeting and Proclamation 6:00 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

April 4th Navy Week events

Wreath Laying and Memorial Ceremony at Doris Miller Memorial 10:00 a.m. - 10:30 a.m.

Public Performance at Armstrong Browning Library and Museum 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Public Performance at Mayborn Museum Comlex 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Public Performance at Baylor University 11:00 a.m. - 1:00 a.m.

April 5th Navy Week events

STEM Asset at China Spring High School 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Performance at Valley Mills High School 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m

Public Performance at Mayborn Museum Complex 10:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Performance at Vanguard Preparatory School 12:00 - 1:00 p.m.

Volunteering at Shepherd's Heart Food Pantry 12:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Public Performance at East Terrace House of Waco Historic Foundation 12:30 p.m. - 1:30 p.m.

Navy Band Woodwind Quintet Performance at Doris Miller VA Medical Center 4:00 p.m. - 5:00 p.m.

Navy Band Brass Band Performance at Doris Miller Va Medical Center 5:30 p.m. - 6:30 p.m.

Public Performance at Hippodrome 6:30 p.m. - 8:30 p.m.

April 6th Navy Week events

Waco Habitat For Humanity Project 8:00 a.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Public Performance at Cameron Park Zoo 10:00 a.m. - 11:00 a.m.

Performance at Art of Elm Ave 12:00 p.m.- 1:00 p.m.

Elephant Serenade at Cameron Park Zoo 2:00 p.m. - 3:00 p.m.

Practice Airshow 3:00 p.m.

First Friday at Dr. Pepper 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m

National Anthem Performance Heart of Texas Speedway 8:00 p.m.

April 7th Navy Week Events

Veterans One Stop Navy 5K 7:30 a.m.

Navy Band Destroyers performance at Air Show 9:30 a.m. - 11:30 a.m.

Tandem Jump with Waco Mayor / Heart of Texas Airshow 11:30 a.m.

Performance Jump / Heart of Texas Airshow 11:30 a.m.

Blue Heart of Texas Airshow 3:00 p.m.

April 8th Navy Week Events

Performance Jump / Heart of Texas Airshow 11:30 am.

Blue Angels Heart of Texas Airshow 3:00 p.m.

