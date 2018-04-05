Navy Band Southwest performs at the Mayborn Museum

A crowd of veterans and children gathered around the group to listen to them play patriotic tunes. (Source: KXXV)

Sailors are taking over Waco for Navy Week. They've been busy visiting with our local veterans, bringing their technology to high school students and they're even sharing their musical talents with the community.

From 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. on April 5, Navy Band Southwest Brass Quintet performed at the Mayborn Museum. The Brass Quintet is made up of two trumpets, a French horn, a trombone and a tuba.

A crowd of veterans and children gathered around the group to listen to them play patriotic tunes.

"Our time in Waco has been fantastic. We've been very busy, but we've had a chance to go visit and see some of the sites. Definitely relaxing, it's been enjoyable," said Chief Musician David Baine.

Baine has been playing in the U.S. Navy Band for 17 years.

"I get a chance to do what I love, which is play music and what better way to serve my country than do what I love," Baine said.

Baine said they perform at more than 5,000 events each year, including military ceremonies and outreach events.

