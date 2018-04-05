Manager of George's restaurant in Hewitt arrested in prostitution sting

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that the manager of George's in Hewitt was arrested following a prostitution sting in February

Kevin Chirafis turned himself on Wednesday to the sheriff's office. He is listed as a managing partner on George's Restaurant's website.

George's Restaurant said they have no comment on Chirafis' arrest.

Chirafis was involved in the prostitution sting in February, where Chunyang Zhang was arrested for trafficking of persons.

