Manager of George's restaurant in Hewitt arrested in prostitutio - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Manager of George's restaurant in Hewitt arrested in prostitution sting

By Caroline Sutton, Digital Content Producer
Connect
(Source: Google Maps) (Source: Google Maps)
MCLENNAN COUNTY, TX (KXXV) -

The McLennan County Sheriff's Office said that the manager of George's in Hewitt was arrested following a prostitution sting in February 

Kevin Chirafis turned himself on Wednesday to the sheriff's office. He is listed as a managing partner on George's Restaurant's website.

George's Restaurant said they have no comment on Chirafis' arrest.

Chirafis was involved in the prostitution sting in February, where Chunyang Zhang was arrested for trafficking of persons. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly