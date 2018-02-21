Woman arrested for human trafficking at massage parlor

A massage parlor owner was arrested and charged with trafficking of persons on Tuesday.

On Jan. 31, the Waco Police Department was called out to the 700 block of Lake Air Dr. in regards to human trafficking.

The arrest affidavit said that the victim of human trafficking arrived at the Austin airport on Jan. 7 and was picked up by the suspect, identified as 48-year-old Chunyang Zhang. She had plans with Zhang to start working at her massage parlor in Waco. The victim planned on living in the parlor.

The affidavit also said that Zhang told the victim she could "touch" some of the repeat customers. When she told the victim this, she demonstrated masturbating with her hands.

The victim told Zhang she would not do that and only perform regular massages. The victim told police that because of this, Zhang had been withholding her pay.

The victim does not know anyone in Waco, and she said she could not get her own place because Zhang was withholding her pay.

The affidavit also said that there have been previous investigations of Zhang engaging in human trafficking.

In those cases, Zhang housed all of the women in the parlors that she owned.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.