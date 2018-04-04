Traffic Alert: Car accident causing delays on northbound and sou - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Traffic Alert: Car accident causing delays on northbound and southbound of I-35

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
WACO, TX (KXXV) -

According to TxDOT, an unknown car accident is causing delays on both northbound and southbound of I-35 in Waco. 

The accident is on MM 331 near New Road.

Southbound traffic is stacked up to 12th St., and northbound traffic is stacked up onto the flyover from SH 6/Loop 340.

No details available. Expect delay, currently 15 minutes or more on both sides of the highway.

Seek alternate routes.

