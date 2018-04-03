New Waco business puts a different spin on your workout routine

A new business coming to Waco will put a different...spin on your workout.

CycleBar, opening at 2324 Marketplace Drive, is opening on April 19. The fitness studio is "the first and only premier indoor cycling franchise" and promises low impact cycling experience for all ages and body types.

For its grand opening, the studio will offer two weeks of free rides beginning on April 19. For the first 100 members, CycleBar will offer a package that allows new riders unlimited monthly classes for just $89/mo.

Local husband and wife Jayesh and Sandi Patel own the Waco location.

“We couldn’t be more excited to bring CycleBar to Waco,” said Sandi in a press release. “We’re committed to offering the community concierge-level services and exhilarating experiences that go far beyond a great full-body workout. We encourage Waco residents to come experience what CycleBar has to offer during our two-week free ride period to see if they are ready to rock the ride.”

For more information, visit their website.

