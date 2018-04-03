New Coffee Beanery location opening in Killeen

Michigan-based Coffee Beanery is opening a third location in Killeen on Friday.

The new location will be in the Splawn Ranch Travel Center at 10640 State Highway 195, suite 101.

Coffee Beanery offers signature drinks such as the Cafe Carmell, the Balck and White Frappalatte and the Iced Fudge Ripple among over 40 other coffee flavors.

The specialty coffee roaster is offering the first 50 people in line the opportunity to participate in a mystery gift card giveaway where they will receive an unmarked gift card to the Coffee Beanery. The gift cars will have varying amounts from $1 to $100.

Everyone in the line must be 18-years-old or older.

The store will also offer three days of giveaways. You can learn more about those here.

