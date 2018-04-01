New church in Belton celebrates first Easter in the park - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

By Holly Stouffer, Reporter
BELTON, TX (KXXV) -

On Easter Sunday, most churches tend to fill up with families, but some folks in Belton are taking their worship outside to rejoice with a group that's new to the community.

Hank Bettis is an Air Force veteran turned pastor. He started Crossroads Bible Church a few months ago. It's a non-denominational church that's open to people from all walks of life.

This holy holiday marks the church's third service. So far, the majority of services have been done online. 

"I expected maybe 30 or 40 people at the most, which probably is what we have. But if you count the kids we've probably got 100 people here," Bettis said.

After the service, children were treated to gift baskets, an egg hunt and pony rides. There was also of plenty of food for everyone.

"I don't take the credit for this, I give all the credit to the man that put it together and allowed it to happen. He gave us a beautiful day, kept the rain away," Bettis said.

Skylar Hart is 9 years old and attended the event with her family. She recently started reading the Bible and enjoyed celebrating Easter with her community. 

"We wanted to celebrate how Jesus died on the cross for us and three days later came back to life. It feels good because all these people are honoring Jesus for his life and death for us," Hart said.

First responders and members of the military were also invited. Bettis made it a point to thank them for their service and the national anthem was played.

"We're proud to be able to serve them and let them have a good meal on Easter," Bettis said.

Using this day to honor those, who have chosen to be part of something bigger than themselves.

"Our job is to serve others, not ourselves. To love others, just as we love ourselves and if that's what they take away from it, I'm happy," Bettis said.

Crossroads Bible Church currently meets inside The Beltonian Theatre, but Bettis said they have made an offer at a church on Main Street. He hopes to settle into a permanent location soon. 

