Fast-casual seafood restaurant Captain D's coming to Central Texas

Fast-casual seafood restaurant Captain D's will be opening a franchise in Gatesville.

"As the first fast-casual seafood concept to integrate a fire-grilled platform and better-for-you grilled items into our core menu, Captain D's commitment to innovation has solidified its position as the industry leader," said Brad Reed, chief development officer of Captain D's. "Our continued success has allowed us to accelerate development efforts in several prime expansion markets, and we're thrilled to be growing the brand's footprint in Texas alongside our experienced franchise operators."

In Texas, there are other franchise locations in Houston, Dallas and Garland. Captain D's will also soon be opening a location in the Bonham area.

