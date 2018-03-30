City council makes unanimous decision to place city manager on administrative leave

The Woodway City Council placed city manager and former public safety director Yost Zakhary on administrative leave with pay pending an internal investigation into allegations that he made inappropriate comments on Friday.

Zakhary resigned from his position as public safety director on March 19 after over 30 years in the position but remained city manager.

Zakhary was sued by the Woodway Public Safety Department Dispatch Supervisor alleging the women working in the department were victims of sexual harassment and or assault.

He will remain on leave pending a hearing before city council on April 9.

During the leave, Zakhary is not allowed to go to any city office, facility or department, have any contact or communication with any city employee other than Assistant Director Bret Crook or acting City Manager William Klump, become involved in or transmit any radio traffic on the city's radio system or respond to any police and/or fire call for assistance or incidents.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.