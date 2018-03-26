Lawsuit says former Woodway police chief 'ridiculed' female employees about weight, breast size

Yost Zakhary has been accused of sexually harassing female employees of the City of Woodway, according to a lawsuit. (Source: City of Woodway)

A lawsuit filed against former Woodway police chief Yost Zakhary alleges that he "ridiculed" female employees about their weight, breast size and physical appearance.

Zakhary resigned on March 19. Zakhary still serves as the City of Woodway City Manager.

The lawsuit says that Sandra Bickel, an employee of the city for 17 years, filed the lawsuit against Zakhary. The suit claims that Bickel and other female employees of the city were victims of sexual harassment "and/or assault" by Zakhary.

Attorneys Scott James and Ryan Johnson, who are representing Bickel, said that an investigation uncovered that Zakhary allegedly "ridiculed and insulted specific female employees and/or former employees" and "engaged in sexualized, unwanted touching of multiple female employees."

The suit also alleges that Zakhary had taken unauthorized pictures "of at least one female employee's body part on his phone."

"We intend to hold Mr. Zakhary and any City of Woodway public official enabling or protecting him, accountable for Zakhary's sexual misconduct," said James and Johnson.

There is a special city council meeting is scheduled for Monday at Woodway City Hall. On the agenda's executive session, it is listed the council will deliberate "the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment, duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee; or to hear a complaint or charge against an officer or employee: Director of Department of Public Safety and City Manager."

Zakhary had been with the City of Woodway since 1979, where he began as a dispatcher. He was appointed Chief of Police in 1985 and City Manager in 2001.

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved.