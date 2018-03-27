Heavy rain headed to Central Texas around midnight

The rain is here, but we haven't seen much heavy rain today. We should see that change some later tonight into Wednesday morning. The best chance of heavy rain along the I-35 corridor will be from midnight to 6 a.m.

TONIGHT: Areas of rain will continue across Central Texas. A band of heavier rain will likely develop late tonight into Wednesday morning between midnight and 6 a.m. Right now, it appears the heaviest rain will occur east of I-35.

1-2 inches of rain looks likely for most of the area, but areas of 3 inches plus are still possible across our eastern areas. This could create some areas of flash flooding near creeks and streams. If you come to an area where water covers the road, turn around, don't drown.

WEDNESDAY: Locally heavy rain will continue, especially in the area along and east of I-35. Make sure you plan a little extra time to get to work and school. Rain will taper off throughout the day from west to east. Most of the rain should be out of here for the afternoon/evening commute.

A band of heavy rain will likely develop around midnight and push east through the early morning hours. This model shows it ending by 7 a.m. along I-35, but there are other models that keep rain a little farther west.

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through Wednesday morning

A cold front continues to slowly push south and east. The heaviest rain may form near and just behind this boundary tonight.

