New Waco business brings together community with coworking concept

WacoWork is bringing a new way of collaboration culture in the workplace. (Source: WacoWork)

"We're here to bring people together."

That's the motto for upcoming co-working space WacoWork, a business that prides itself on its upcoming space of collaboration.

As development continues on Columbus Avenue, WacoWork is working on its new home. The new space will cultivate a culture of "coworking," a rising trend in a new age of work.

"Coworking space is basically a collaborative workspace for freelancers, entrepreneurs...remote salesmen and women," said Caroline Thornton, Waco Work community manager.

The space, located at 600 Columbus Avenue, Suite 106, hopes to drive business to an area of business development in Waco. Thornton and the team at WacoWork express excitement about bringing businesses to an area of Waco in need.

But what is coworking and how does it benefit new, upcoming businesses?

"In coworking, the value isn't found in a space or a chair, it's found in the collaboration that happens when you're in a workspace that is designed to stimulate serendipity," Thornton said. "It's proven successful in cities around the globe."

Organic discussion and collaboration is the goal at WacoWork. The business doesn't have an immediate date set for opening, but hopes for it to be soon.

Clients like Luke Russell, of Five Star Rep Group, hope to increase productivity with a space like WacoWork.

"I want to be able to build relationships and increase my creativity in my work life," Russell said. "I hope that this style of workspace does well in Waco and that people join in on the idea."

Interested members can purchase day passes or a membership to see what coworking is all about.

"We understand that networking, collaboration, working alongside each other and not against each other is the way our workforce is going," Thornton said. "We won't look like Austin or Dallas...but we don't need to."

