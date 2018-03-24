Baylor Baseball Cruises Past Kansas 17-6 to Even Series

Baylor baseball pounded Kansas 17-6 to even the series on Saturday afternoon at Baylor Ballpark. The Bears (12-8, 3-2) used a season-high-tying 17 hits to post a season-high 17 runs on the Jayhawks (14-9, 1-4).

The BU offense started the parade in the second with an RBI triple by Levi Gilcrease and RBI double by Tucker Cascadden. Davis Wendzel had an RBI double and Andy Thomas notched an RBI single in the third for a 4-0 lead. In the fourth, a three-run home run by Shea Langeliers blew the game open.

Richard Cunningham added a grand slam in the fifth for a 11-0 lead before Kansas finally scratched four runs across in the sixth. However, BU countered with a run on a wild pitch, Cole Haring single and Cascadden single for three more in the bottom of the sixth.

KU hit a homer in the eighth, but again, the Bears had an answer. Cascadden had a two-run triple and Nick Loftin drove in a run on a groundout for a 17-5 edge. The Jayhawks scored one in the ninth but it wasn’t nearly enough.

BU starter Hayden Kettler (3-2) earned the win, giving up four runs on seven hits and three walks with two strikeouts in 5.1 innings. KU starter Taylor Turski (1-4) took the loss, allowing seven runs on nine hits and two walks with one strikeout in four innings.