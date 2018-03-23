Crayola Experience opens up in North Texas - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Crayola Experience opens up in North Texas

By Erika Esquivel, Digital Content Producer
Crayola Experience opening up in North Texas (Source: Crayola Experience/ Facebook) Crayola Experience opening up in North Texas (Source: Crayola Experience/ Facebook)
PLANO, TX -

Crayola is bringing its interactive Crayola Experience to North Texas starting today.

The site is located at The Shops at Willow Bend in Plano, Texas.  

It will include a 5,000 square-foot retail space, The Crayola Store, which features the world's largest selection of Crayola products and unique souvenirs, such as plush and apparel.

"Crayola Experience is more than just an attraction. It’s a place where families come together to create, play and make memories that will last a lifetime,” Crayola CEO Smith Holland said in a press release. 

Crayola Experience will be open 365 days a year to host private events, group trips and birthday parties. General admission is $20.99. Families can also buy annual passes for $30.99.

Doors open at 10 a.m. 

To read more click here. 

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

