Neighbors react to Temple shooting of 7-month-old by 4-year-old

As Temple police release few details about an accidental shooting of a seventh-month-old at the hands of a four-year-old, people in their neighborhood are talking.

"I can't imagine if something like that were to happen to my daughter," Ami Fontenot said. "I can't even imagine what that would feel like."

Neighbors say the infant was a girl and the child was a boy, but Temple police have not confirmed that.

Officials also haven't said how the child was able to get a hold of a gun and shoot the baby around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of S. 25th St.

Neighbor Adrian Martinez says he can empathize with the family.

"I'm not there to judge them, but in my family, it happened once with my cousin," Martinez said. "My cousin killed accidentally my other cousin. It happens. Accidents happen."

An ambulance took the infant to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's Medical Center after the shooting. Neither the hospital nor police have said how the baby is doing. Neighbors are expressing support for her and her mother, who police say was home at the time.

"I hope the baby's OK, and I hope the family is going to be alright," Fontenot said. "And, if they're going to have guns, take precautions, obviously."

