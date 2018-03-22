Neighbors react to Temple shooting of 7-month-old by 4-year-old - KXXV-TV News Channel 25 - Central Texas News and Weather for Waco, Temple, Killeen |

Neighbors react to Temple shooting of 7-month-old by 4-year-old

By Seth Kovar, Anchor
Connect
And Makenzi Henderson, Anchor
Connect
Police are investigating after a 4-year-old shot a 7-month-old sibling. (Source: KXXV) Police are investigating after a 4-year-old shot a 7-month-old sibling. (Source: KXXV)
TEMPLE, TX (KXXV) -

As Temple police release few details about an accidental shooting of a seventh-month-old at the hands of a four-year-old, people in their neighborhood are talking.

"I can't imagine if something like that were to happen to my daughter," Ami Fontenot said. "I can't even imagine what that would feel like."

Neighbors say the infant was a girl and the child was a boy, but Temple police have not confirmed that.

Officials also haven't said how the child was able to get a hold of a gun and shoot the baby around 2:30 p.m. Thursday at a home in the 300 block of S. 25th St.

Neighbor Adrian Martinez says he can empathize with the family.

"I'm not there to judge them, but in my family, it happened once with my cousin," Martinez said. "My cousin killed accidentally my other cousin. It happens. Accidents happen."

An ambulance took the infant to Baylor Scott and White McLane Children's Medical Center after the shooting. Neither the hospital nor police have said how the baby is doing. Neighbors are expressing support for her and her mother, who police say was home at the time.

"I hope the baby's OK, and I hope the family is going to be alright," Fontenot said. "And, if they're going to have guns, take precautions, obviously."

Copyright 2018 KXXV. All rights reserved. 

  • NewsMore>>

  • House OKs $1.3 trillion budget bill, but Senate stalls

    House OKs $1.3 trillion budget bill, but Senate stalls

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:37 AM EDT2018-03-22 04:37:49 GMT
    Friday, March 23 2018 12:00 AM EDT2018-03-23 04:00:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.(AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin). Senate Minority Leader Sen. Chuck Schumer of N.Y., center, walks with Sen. Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., right, as they leave a news conference with Democratic leaders, Tuesday, March 20, 2018, on Capitol Hill in Washington.

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

    Leaders hoped to start voting as soon as Thursday. A stopgap measure may be needed to ensure federal offices aren't hit with a partial shutdown at midnight Friday when funding for the government expires.

    More >>

  • Loyola beats Nevada 69-68, continues improbable NCAA run

    Loyola beats Nevada 69-68, continues improbable NCAA run

    Thursday, March 22 2018 9:51 PM EDT2018-03-23 01:51:30 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:57 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:57:44 GMT
    (AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) falls over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.(AP Photo/David Goldman). Loyola-Chicago guard Donte Ingram (0) falls over Nevada forward Caleb Martin (10) during the second half of a regional semifinal NCAA college basketball game, Thursday, March 22, 2018, in Atlanta.
    Marques Townes scores 18 points, including 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining, to lead Loyola past Nevada 69-68.More >>
    Marques Townes scores 18 points, including 3-pointer with 6.3 seconds remaining, to lead Loyola past Nevada 69-68.More >>

  • Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Mom: Austin bomber's black roommate held until suspect found

    Thursday, March 22 2018 12:11 PM EDT2018-03-22 16:11:36 GMT
    Thursday, March 22 2018 11:43 PM EDT2018-03-23 03:43:50 GMT
    (Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...(Tom Reel/The San Antonio Express-News via AP). A robot is prepared for use at the scene of Walnut and 2nd Street in Pflugerville, Texas, on Wednesday, March 21, 2018 where Austin, Texas bombing suspect Mark Anthony Conditt lived. As a SWAT team closed...
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    Authorities are confident that the 23-year-old unemployed college dropout who blew himself up as police closed in was behind this month's Austin bombings, but they still don't know why he did it.More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly