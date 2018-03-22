4-year-old accidentally shoots 7-month-old baby

There was one adult in the house at the time of the shooting. (Source: Gil Cavazos)

The Temple Police Department said a 7-month-old infant is headed to the hospital after being shot by a 4-year-old in Temple.

The accident happened in the 300 block of S. 25th St. around 2:31 p.m. Police said the shooting was accidental, and the baby's injuries are unknown.

There was one adult in the house at the time of the shooting.

The person who called authorities was a woman.

This case is currently being investigated by the Temple Police Department’s Criminal Investigations Division.

This investigation is in the preliminary stages. Updates will be provided as they become available.

Anyone with information about this offense is asked to contact the Temple Police Department at 254-298-5500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-729-TIPS (Local (254) 526-TIPS).

